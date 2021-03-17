Sharon Lynn Cordes, age 62 of Seguin, Texas passed away on March 16, 2021. Sharon was born on June 13, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas to Patsy J. (Popham) and Alfred H. Chenoweth. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her loving husband of 40 years Ronnie Cordes; daughter, Brandy McClary and husband Chad; granddaughter, Ella Lynn McClary; several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Private interment will be held at a later date.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating, and face coverings requested.
Sharon will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, “Gigi”, daughter, niece and friend. She was loved by all and will be missed by all.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.