David Wayne Smith passed away on October 23, 2020 at the age of 64. He was born in Van Nuys, California to Luther Haywood Smith Jr. and Mary Ellen Carlson on March 2, 1956.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Luther Haywood Smith Jr., Mary Ellen Smith, and brother, Bruce Prescott Smith. David is survived by his brother, Mark Smith and cousins, Ginger Lloyd of Austin, Texas and Robin Edwards of Hurst, Texas.
David worked for 31 years for the Hexcel Corporation and was one of the main song leaders of his church, Walnut Street Church of Christ. David also took the time to explore his hobbies which included building his family tree on Ancestry.com. He was also an avid sudoku fanatic. David enjoyed reading books and enjoyed going to eat at different restaurants.
A Visitation will be held at Goetz Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Gravesides services and committal will commence at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Post Oak Community Cemetery. Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin, Texas.