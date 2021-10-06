Mrs. Joyce/Raymond Pehl was returned to our Heavenly Father on September 30, 2021, at the age of 93 years young.
She was married to Raymond Pehl for 42 years and they enjoyed living on their farm in Seguin, raising cattle, playing golf, and going to flea markets.
Joyce is survived by her two children; David Pehl whom resides in South Carolina and Sharon Smith who is married to Greg Smith and lives in San Antonio Texas, her four grandchildren Clint Carnes, Nicolas Smith, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond, both parents Henry and Ruth Lloyd, Her brother Ray Lloyd, Annette Larsen, Dean Broome, June Arnold, Jewel Richter, Adele Baker Jack Broome, and Samantha Carnes.
Joyce was active in the Methodist church in Seguin. She attended Sunday school, church social gatherings, and baked cakes and cookies for members of the church.
She was an excellent seamstress; making homemade quilts, aprons, baby quilts, and numerous Christmas items which she entered into local fairs and won blue ribbons.
Joyce was a devoted mother, wife and friend to many people who loved her. She will be dearly missed by EVERYONE.
Visitation will be held at Goetz Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.