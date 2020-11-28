11/21/2020-11/21/2020
Baby GloriaLynn Elizabeth Aguilar was welcomed into Our Father’s Heavenly Kingdom on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born to Delfino Roman Aguilar Jr. and Jasmine Lizzette Caudillo on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Seguin, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her maternal great grandparents, Antonio and Gregoria Caudillo, Guillermo Willie Moreno; paternal great grandparents, Miguel Aguilar and Rodriga Nava, and cousin, Ava Nicole Lopez.
Baby GloriaLynn is survived by her parents, Delfino Roman Aguilar Jr. and Jasmine Lizzette Caudillo; paternal grandparents, Delfino Mata Aguilar and Irma Roman Aguilar; maternal grandparents, Manuel Aldana Caudillo and Elizabeth Moreno Caudillo; aunts, Chealsea N. Lopez (Gabriel R. Lopez), Esther M. Rivera (Juan G. Rivera), Yaritza R. Aguilar, Irma A. Roman; uncles, Manuel Caudillo Jr., Giovanni R. Aguliar; paternal great gradmother, Domilita Mata Campos; maternal great grandmother, Gloria Belmarez Moreno; great aunt, Esther Machuca (Ernest Machuca); cousins, Gabriel Ryan Lopez Jr., Adrian Juan Josiah Lopez, Zariyah Nicole Lopez, Giovanni Roman Aguilar Jr., Adrian Aguilar Almaguer, Laila Ann Aguilar, Isabella Luz Rivera, Itzcali Saolme Aguliar, Miguel Roman Aguilar, and Bibiana Rodriga Aguilar.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Palmer Mortuary from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery. The family asks that all family and friends meet at Santo Tomas at the conclusion of the service as there will not be a funeral procession.
“I’ll be dreaming of you tonight ‘til tomorrow, I’ll be holding you tight.”
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.