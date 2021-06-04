Andrea “Angie” Darlene Robinson, of Seguin, Texas passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born on March 3, 1955 in Wheeling, West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Robinson; sons, Guy Robinson II and Jason Robinson; parents, Paul and Isabella Andrews, and her brother, Frank Robinson.
Angie is survived by her children, Johnna Taupau, Isabella Robinson, and David Robinson; grandchildren, Tristan Kuresa, Raiden Kuresa, Jayda Spellman, Maxine Dube, Ivan Dube, Jeremy Robinson, Destiny Robinson, David Lee Robinson, Harley Robinson, Jack Jack Robinson, and a great-granson, Michael Molina.
Angie was a free-spirited, strong-minded, independent and well-known woman. She was a loving Mother to many, the Matriarch of her family, and the glue that held everyone together. She loved to sing, dance, and listen to music. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly, and she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. All services will conclude that evening in our chapel, as the family will fulfill Angie’s wishes of cremation.
Funeral services have been entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-379-2313.