La Nell Louise Gombert Gibbs was born on April 7, 1924 in Guadalupe County Texas to Henry Caspian Gombert and Hattie Louise (nee Wiemers) Gombert. She went home to heaven on April 8, 2021 at the age of 97, to happily join her family members whom had gone before her.
La Nell spent her first 10 years of life in the Elm Creek Community on her great grandparent’s farm (William and Lizette Stein’s farm). La Nell attended Elm Creek School where she participated in numerous plays and pageants. When she was in first grade, she rode to school with the teacher, Lillian Schraub in a jumper; in the second grade she saddled and rode her horse, Nancy to school.
In 1934 after her brother Calvin, died in a tragic fire, her family moved to San Antonio and she attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary. After a year in San Antonio, her family returned to Seguin where she graduated from Seguin High School, Class of 1940 at age 16. After High School, she attended and graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1943 with an Associate of Arts Degree.
In 1946 La Nell Louise Gombert and Thomas Keller Gibbs were married in Seguin. They moved to Austin where Tom attended and graduated from the University of Texas and La Nell worked at Capitol Bank on Congress Avenue. She worked at Seguin Milling Company (Flour Mill), Seguin State Bank and at United Cotton Goods as secretary to her Uncle George Salter.
Later, she and Tom purchased Stowe’s Fabrics and changed the name to House of Fabrics, whose customers included Robert Redford when he was filming the Great Waldo Pepper. In retirement years, La Nell worked for Jeff Koehler at Plaza Del Rey. She included Jeff as part of her family.
La Nell was in many clubs and organizations throughout her life including, Junior Delphian Study Club, Tejas Literary Club, Nogales Garden Club, Wesleyan Service Guild, and United Methodist Women. She taught Sunday School for many years at First Methodist Church in Seguin. When her children started school, she devoted many hours to the PTA, being “room mother”, going on field trips, and being in booster clubs, especially SHS Choir Boosters. She was a promoter of education and always talked about how education broadened perspectives and understanding of others.
La Nell is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Keller Gibbs and her parents, and her brother Calvin Henry Gombert.
Survivors include her daughter, Amy Leigh Gibbs; son, Jeffrey Gibbs and wife Kendra; special extended family members, Carol Ann Nelson, Leigh Falk and Gina Brannies Moore; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family members and many friends.
Our mother, La Nell Louise Gombert Gibbs was “Petunia” to our Daddy, “Katrinka” to Uncle George Salter, La Dee Da to dear friend Joe Dibrell, “Grandmama” to her granddogs and grandcats, “La” to many, Mamacita Bonita to Mona Pantoja and “Pretty Mama” to her children. She was a strong, independent thinker and business woman. She was thoughtful, beautiful, and accepting. She loved animals and taught all who knew her that love and appreciation. She was an incredible hostess and entertainer and always wanted to make sure everyone was “taken care of”.
Mother led by example. She frequently reminded us that in any experience, one gains tools for the future. She was a listener and encourager and empathizer; She taught us to love and respect our elders. She taught us how to live, and how to grow through each stage of life. She loved her family, her animals, Sir Doctor Charles and Sandy.
To her Gibbs nieces and nephews she became the Gibbs Family Matriarch. She loved her Wiemers Aunts and first cousins in San Antonio and wanted to attend every event that they celebrated; they made her feel so special. The Gombert Farm was the destination for us on Sunday afternoons to visit whoever of the Gombert Famly was down for the weekend. Those afternoons were filled with laughing, talking, dancing, and happy hour.
Mother’s favorite place was Rockport, Texas. Her favorite author was Pearl S. Buck and her favorite book was The Good Earth. Her first trip as a child was to Rockport, Texas with a group of family friends from the Elm Creek Community. Rockport became an annual destination for the rest of her life.
After mother retired, she enjoyed traveling with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She went on trips to the North East, Southern U. S., Alaska, and Europe. Those were beautiful memories that she kept in photo albums and frequently said that looking at those photos was yet another vacation.
A favorite trip in Texas with RSVP was to the state capitol when Ann Richards was inaugurated. Mother attended the parade and marched to the Capital. She so admired Ann Richards.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 12, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
The family would like to thank Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice for their loving care of Mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155, the Christian Cupboard, 516 N. Camp St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.