Bobby Ray Schneider, age 85 of Seguin, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Bobby was born on August 15, 1936 in Guadalupe County to Harry E. and Dora (Hartman) Schneider.
He is preceded in death by his twin daughters, Lori Lynn and Lisa Ann Schneider, his parents and his brothers, Harvey Schneider and Darvin “Benny” Schneider.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Marilyn Schneider; daughter Kellye Mogford; son, Bobby Schneider, Jr. and wife Susan; grandchildren, Shaun Mogford and wife Meredith, Josh Mogford, Justin Mogford and wife Brittani, Wesley Schneider and Shelbi Schneider; great-grandchildren, Celeste, Bentley, Doc and Deacon; sister-in-law, Alice Knight; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other loving family members and many friends.
Bobby enjoyed many things in his life, he loved to spend time in his vegetable and flower gardens and was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed many camping trips with his family. Bobby was a longtime employee of Texas Department of Transportation, dedicating 28 years of his life with them. He was also an active member of Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Toby Burk officiating. Interment will follow at Post Oak Community Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be, Shaun Mogford, Josh Mogford, Justin Mogford, Wesley Schneider, Richard Schneider and Jeff Hartmann. Serving as Honorary pallbearer will be Shelbi Schneider.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Christ Lutheran of Elm Creek, 3305 Church Rd, Seguin, TX 78155 or Relay for Life c/o Misti Abrameit, Volunteer Event Lead (830)-832-2440 or email at abrameit@yahoo.com
