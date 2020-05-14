Richard Bynum Wessels, Sr., age 64 of Seguin, passed away on May 13, 2020. Richard was born on May 22, 1955 in San Antonio, Texas to Fay (Ferrell) and Hugo Henry Wessels.
Richard will be remembered as an artist, photographer and carpenter. He was an active member of both, Woodmen of the World and Central Assembly of God Church in Seguin.
He is preceded in death by his son, Dante Alexander-Lopez, his parents and his nephew, D’Wayne T. Wessels.
Survivors include his daughters, Abra J. (Ethel) Wessels, Sophia Lopez and wife Jessica, and Jocelyn Lopez; sons, Richard B. Wessels, II and wife Maegan, and Crockett E. Wessels and wife Kaitlyn; grandchildren, Koltin, Charlie, Sonora, Jameson, Little Hugo, Scarlett, Noah, Julia, Jeremiah and Kallie; brother, Doug Wessels; niece, Kindra D’Ann Wheeler and husband Tim; nephew, Douglas H. Wessels, II and wife Kristal, several great-nieces, great-nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at San Geronimo Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Billy Bob Moore officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Wessels, II, Crockett Wessels, Doug Wessels, Koltin Wessels, Douglas Wessels, II and Tim Wheeler.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association – Texas Chapter, 4939 DeZavala, Ste. 105, San Antonio, Texas, 78249.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.