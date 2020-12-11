Major Marvin Lee DeLong, USAF (Ret.), age 87 of Seguin, Texas passed away on December 9, 2020. Marvin was born on July 31, 1933 in Akron, Missouri to Leda Mabel (McVay) and Samuel Dwight DeLong. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, retiring after 20 years.
Marvin started working on cars at a very early age and continued this throughout his lifetime. In his military career, he served as a helicopter pilot, performing numerous life-saving rescue missions in Alaska and then was stationed in Washington D. C. in the 1st Helicopter Squadron. His last assignment was serving as an advisor to a South Vietnamese helicopter squadron during the last year of the Vietnam Conflict.
After retiring from the Air Force, he went back to college and completed his bachelor’s degree in Industrial Arts Education at Northeast Missouri State University. He so enjoyed playing with great-granddaughters “Lulubell” and “Rosie,” and one of his favorite things to do was giving everyone a nickname!
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, his adopted mom, Ethel Willis; his brother, Robert DeLong and wife Bonnie; sister, Shirley Hickey; sisters-in-law, Loydene Nading and husband, David and Marian Waldron.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years; son, Cary Lee DeLong and wife Tonya; daughter, Pam Platz and husband Jim; grandchildren, Andrew Platz and wife Brandi, Bryan Platz, Meaghan DeLong, Michael DeLong and wife Christina, and McKenna DeLong; great-grandchildren, Annabell Leigh “Lulubell” Platz and Emelia Rose “Rosie” Platz; brother-in-law, Larry Hickey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
He and his wife Loretta were members of Cross Church in Seguin, Texas. A memorial service is being planned for a later date in 2021.
Memorial contributions can be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
