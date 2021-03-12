Del Schlueter, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on January 20, 2021. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held for Del on Saturday March 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, 1865 US-90, Seguin, TX 78155. He was never one to pass up an opportunity to celebrate. Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, the Matador Booster Club, or the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
