Emilie Elizabeth Hoelscher

Emilie Eizabeth Hoelscher went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Windsor Nursing Center in Seguin.
She was born July 14, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her son LeeRay and husband Raymond Hoelscher.
She is survived by her son, Albert Hoelscher, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, one sister; Laverne Boehme and one brother; Herald Schwake.
A memorial service will be held on October 16 at 11 am at the Praire Lea Baptist Church , Praire Lea, Tx on Hwy 80 between Luling and Lockhart a dinner will follow.