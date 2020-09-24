Ernest Howard Wilson, 89, of Marion, passed away on September 16,2020, peacefully in his home.
Memorial service will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 26, at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin. Visitation immediately prior to the service, will begin at 9am. Interment will follow at Luling City Cemetery at 1pm.
Born on March 20, 1931, he was the only child of Ernest Jackson and Elmina Duke Wilson.
Ernest was a life long athletic enthusiast. As a young man, he attained a football scholarship to then Texas Lutheran College. There, he met the love of his life, Emily Neffendorf. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1950, and found himself stationed in Greenland. Upon completion of his military service, he and Emily married in 1954. He obtained his BS from TLC and Masters of Education from Our Lady of the Lake.
As an Educator, he coached football and basketball, developing the first football program at LaVernia High. His love of sports continued as he coached basketball, baseball and track at Clemens in Zuehl. When he no longer played or coached, he watched his beloved Cowboys and Spurs.
Ernest was a Junior High Principal for many years at Marion ISD.
After retiring as a teacher and principal, Ernest worked as a job coach for MHMR in Seguin, continuing to prepare young people for their futures.
Ernest pursued his love of hunting and fishing at every opportunity and instilled that love of the outdoors in his children and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Ernest Jackson and Elmina Wilson, infant sister, Imogene, daughter, Sharon Jaye and grandson, Ernest Zachary. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Emily, daughter, Karen and husband John (Bobby) Laughlin, son, Ernest Van and wife Sandra, grandchildren, Devon and Sean Laughlin, Paige and Trevor Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Association or the American Cancer Society.