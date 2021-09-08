Robert Carl Pfullmann, Jr., age 72, of McQueeney, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. He was born on November 23, 1948 in Seguin, Texas to Robert Carl Pfullmann, Sr. and June Pauline Peters.
Bob graduated from Seguin High School in 1966. He attended Texas Lutheran College for one year then transferred to the University of Texas in Austin where he received his BBA and MBA in Finance. While at UT he became reacquainted with a high school girlfriend, Lynn Gibson, and they were married in December, 1970.
Bob and Lynn moved to Houston where Bob began his professional career at an international advertising firm. Over the next ten years he helped start a mold and mildew removing chemical company, worked at a Big Eight CPA firm, received his CPA and started his own CPA firm. In 1982, Bob and Lynn moved to Seguin to be with old friends and start a family. They partnered with a friend to create a CPA firm downtown, then partnered with several businesses to build Creekside Office Complex, just east of downtown, where they moved their accounting firm.
Bob’s life passion had always been to become a lawyer, so in his late 40’s he went to St. Mary’s Law School, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1998, following which he set up law offices in Seguin and San Antonio, where he practiced until 2014. Two other interests defined Bob’s career — being on the Boards of Directors of First Commercial Bank and the Mid-Texas Symphony. He made major contributions to them both over many years of service.
In October of 1985, Bob and Lynn were blessed with their only child, Carl William Arthur Pfullmann, who was a long awaited joy. Bob spent many an hour playing with young Carl and the family traveled on Caribbean, skiing, Disney and exploration vacations. Then in the spring of 1996, Bob moved the family out to Lake McQueeney, where he loved driving Carl up and down the lake, watching his son build up his skiing skills.
Bob was amazed at his son’s artistic abilities and supported him in his art schooling, endeavors and exhibits. Bob also was in awe of Carl’s sports and building abilities, talents he wasn’t good at. In 2010, Carl married Analise Spalten and the family grew. Bob welcomed first granddaughter, Valyn, in 2012, then second granddaughter, Sterling, four years later. He loved it when Valyn cuddled in his lap to watch Longhorn football, and when Sterling flashed one of her big, infectious smiles up at him. Watching the girls play, growing into young ladies, was his delight. He was especially proud of their artwork which he displayed all over his room. Bob cherished being with Carl and his family and he was so very proud of them.
Lynn and Bob had 50 years together, building businesses, making investments, doing some traveling, gardening, growing a family. Bob’s Parkinson’s Disease was their biggest challenge, but they worked through it together until the end.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his half-sister, Billie Jean Egbert and his niece, Tina Auldridge.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Eiland (Gibson) Pfullmann; son, Carl William Arthur Pfullmann and wife, Analise, granddaughters Valyn Grace and Sterling Gretchen, all of San Antonio; sister, Florence Ann Mayne and husband, Charlie, of Bainbridge Island, Washington; sister-in-law, Janice Churilla, brothers-in-law, William W. Gibson and wife, Olivia Garcia, and John A. Gibson, all of Prairie Lea, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Memory Care of New Braunfels who sparred with Bob when he got ornery, but made him family with love and care.
A memorial service celebrating Bob’s life will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church in Seguin with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. Masks are requested to be worn at the service.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dan Daniels, Denver Lackorn, Stephen Finch, Mark Williams, Mark Long, G.P. Kiel, Herman O. Thomson, William W. Gibson and Paul Michael Mullen.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Texas Symphony, 100 S. Austin St., Seguin, TX 78155 or to the Lake McQueeney Ski Bees, P.O. Box 658, McQueeney, TX 78123.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, TX 78155, 830-549-5912.