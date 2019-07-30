Geraldine “Geri” Arnett Bulgerin 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Geraldine “Geri” Arnett Bulgerin, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. You may visit www.treshewell.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette … Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesWoman injured in a shootingLocal barbecue spot on quest to earn title of ‘Texas Best’Headed to Vegas: Area pool team wins region, playing in 8-Ball world championship18-wheeler catches fire in crash, injures 1Remains IDed, suspicions confirmedNew business set to create 900 jobsNB man arrested on child pornography chargeDavid Nelson SmithLake Dunlap residents spend morning removing debris from river’s edgeSonic robbery puts man behind bars Images CollectionsA clean slate‘Curiouser and curiouser’: A trip to WonderlandVigil for Jacqueline CraytonFuneral for Officer Paul BleaGrape StompMermaid in the pool2019 Biggest Small Town Fourth of July Parade