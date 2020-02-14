Genevieve Schwab Moore, age 66 of Seguin, was called home on February 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Activity Center/P. J. Hall at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.

Recommended for you