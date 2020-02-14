Genevieve Schwab Moore, age 66 of Seguin, was called home on February 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Activity Center/P. J. Hall at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion, Texas. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Raids land 12 behind bars facing federal drug charges
- 21 indicted on federal charges
- NB Teen arrested, charged with murder of his sister
- Fire closes Seguin H-E-B temporarily
- Raids land 12 in jail on federal drug charges
- Man found dead in county linked to deaths of woman, child in Sugar Land
- Local barbecue flavor hits grocer shelves
- SPD: Traffic stop nets 5 kilos of heroin, 2 suspects face federal charges
- 2 juveniles detained over threat at Navarro Intermediate
- New NB Plant won't shrink Seguin