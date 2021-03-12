Sergeant First Class RF Finch JR, USA (ret.), 74 was called to the Lord on Thurs March 11, 2021. He was born in San Antonio, TX on Nov. 12th 1946 to RF Finch Sr. and Eva Nell (Mollenhauer) Finch.
He was married to Sharon (Morris) Finch for 48 years. Children include daughter Wendy (Finch) Hoogakker, son RF Finch III, daughter-in-law Jacque (Manna) Finch, and son-in-law Gerrit Hoogakker. His siblings include Elaine Cooper, Eva Nell Kowalski, and Marilyn Walston. He has 3 grandchildren, numerous extended family members, and grand pets.
RF served in the Marine Corps and Army, retiring in 1991 after 22 ½ years of service. He was a 40 year member of Kingsbury Lodge #887 AF &AM Masonic Lodge, life member of DAV, and American Legion. His service to his country was only second to his family and the Lord. The family would like to express thanks and appreciation to all those who have given support, assistance, and love during his medical ailments.
Visitation will begin on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155. Interment with full military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin. For those who desire services may be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/event/788929.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings requested.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made in his name to Kingsbury Masonic Lodge or the American Legion Post #245 in Seguin.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.