Pearl Jakoby, 99, of Seguin, Texas, was born Pearl Augusta Huth to the late Robert WiIliam and Ida Frances Huth on January 6, 1920, in Yoakum, Texas, and was the fourth of their nine children. She entered her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 22, 2019.
Mrs. Jakoby and the late Albert Roy Jakoby, Sr., were married in 1940. Moving to Seguin in 1952, she and her husband distributed the San Antonio Express and Evening News newspaper throughout Seguin for over twenty years. Additionally, the two of them opened Jakoby’s Day Care Center in 1962, and after his death in 1979 she continued until 1999. She was known as “Mama Koby” by the two generations of children of Seguin who were in their care at the center. Mrs. Jakoby was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Seguin.
She is survived by her sons, Albert Roy Jakoby, Jr. (Claudia) of Seguin; Rev. Robert WIlliam Jakoby (Becky) of Trussville, AL; and daughter, Janie Jakoby Menn (Harvey) of Runge, TX. She has seven grandchildren, Cheryl Jakoby, Duane Jakoby, Brian Jakoby, Karen Jakoby Gudgen, Gail Jakoby Centeno, Marsha Menn Flores, and Debbie Menn Gorubec, and 13 great-grandchildren. Her brothers, Wilburn Huth, Walter Ray Huth, and sister, Irene Huth Roberts, and numerous nieces and nephews, also survive her.
The family appreciates the loving care of the staff and Dr. James Rider of Nesbit Living and Recovery Center.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary with Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating.
Private interment will be at the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Memorials can be made to Nesbit Nursing Home, 1215 Ashby St, Seguin, TX 78155 or First Baptist Church, 1314 E Cedar St, Seguin, TX 78155 or a charity of one’s choice.
