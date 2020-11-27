Clara Mae Haertner Linebarger, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on November 26, 2020. Clara was born in Marion, Texas on November 4, 1934 to Laura Alma (Raske) and Herman G. Haertner.
She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church and will be remembered as working many years, in various positions at the Grace Lutheran Church Daycare Center. Clara centered her life around her family who meant everything to her.
Clara is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Kenneth Linebarger, Sr., her grandsons Joseph Sheffield and Christopher Elley, her son-in-law, Gary O’Neal, her parents, her brothers, Monroe and Melvin Haertner, and her sister, Lydia Woehler.
Survivors include her loving children, Sandra Elley and husband Jerome, Carolyn Sheffield and husband David , Rita Cuadros and husband Daniel, Nancy Ronshausen and husband Eddy, Kenneth “Bucky” Linebarger, Jr., and Shirley O’Neal; fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Johnnie Haertner and wife Gloria, and Raymond Haertner and wife Judy; sister, Mildred Turner and husband Hilton; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Haertner and Jeraldine Fillers; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Roger Hotopp officiating. Interment will follow in the Lone Oak Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including proper social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Elley, Troy Elley, Kevin Sheffield, Matthew Ronshausen, Bryan O’Neal, and Pete O’Neal.
The family would like to thank everyone at Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center for their loving and compassionate care of Clara. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 935 E. Mountain St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.