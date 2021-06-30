May 27, 1961- June 4, 2021
Words will never be enough, but we figured we would give it a go nevertheless. Theron Elton “Rocky” Bouquet was so many things to so many people. He passed away June 4th, 2021 of COVID-19 complications after a fierce battle.
He is survived by his wife, parents, four children, younger sister and brother, nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was a fighter through and through, and was the embodiment of, “You can’t keep a good man down.” He consistently chose to live life on the bright side, and prioritized loved ones above all else.
A military brat, he traveled all over the world, making friends and gathering jokes in Spain, Japan, and throughout the United States. From a young age, he got involved in music however he could, whether that was replaying a favorite record and practicing a guitar lick until it was perfect (getting on the nerves of his siblings) or even joining FFA in order for his band to play in the talent show.
His competitive nature flourished in sports, and he quickly grew a passion for football and wrestling. He was also an avid Boy Scout throughout his life, continuing his love for the great outdoors as a helper to other Scouts, including his son. Later in life he continued his family legacy and became a Free Mason. He touched the lives of many, and found joy in guiding others. He played an active role in helping others along the way, creating opportunities however he was able, and was a mentor to anyone in need.
He had his Bachelor’s degree in Business minoring in Political Science, during and after which he worked at Motorola/Continental plants for 16 years, many of which he was a Supervisor. He then transitioned to be a School Bus Driver for Navarro ISD for more than 10 years. He believed in investing in our future, and providing pathways to education. He embarked on many business ventures with his beloved family, including the famed music store Stage Door Music, a tasty donut trailer, and 2 Car Washes.
He also pursued his passion of music, running sound boards for bands and dance recitals for 25+ years. He had many bands of his own throughout his life, including two bands with his wife and soul mate Melanie Warfield Bouquet. Later on, they sold their car wash to build their homestead out in the country. Rocky was working on building a house for the second time in his life, to spend the Golden Years with his family in.
He was a forever student, continuously studying and learning new ways to run their future farm. He was a bee whisperer, a gardener, a builder, a joker, a fixer, a protector, a tinkerer, an avid reader, a rock star: He played his music in the sun. His laughter and guitar solos will forever be in our hearts. He was a selfless people person who, despite fighting his own battles, kept a smile on his face and would “keep on keeping on.” Floods, a fire, tornado, hurricane, ANCA Vasculitis (autoimmune disease), and Colon Cancer couldn’t shake his inspirational optimism.
Rest easy Rocky, you will be so missed by your loving family and friends. Save us a spot on the rock.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Texas Theatre July 10th, from 2-5pm. The family extends an invitation to come share stories about our Rockstar.
Memorial contributions can be sent to venmo @Melanie-Bouquet.
