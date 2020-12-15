Charlie Wayne Sasser, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on December 13, 2020 after a short illness. Charlie was born on January 16, 1943 in Gilbert, Louisiana the son of Rebecca Estelle (Kenny) and James Franklin Sasser. He grew up in northern Louisiana, graduating from Tioga High School in Ball, in 1960. After graduation, Charlie attended Northwestern State College in Natchitoches. Upon earning his Bachelors of Science Degree, he embarked on a teaching career that lasted 38 years, most notably being remembered for teaching high school algebra.
Charlie had a lifelong passion for horses which started not long after he learned to walk. At six years of age, his mother made him a burlap cotton picking sack and he picked cotton in the field alongside his father to earn fifteen dollars to buy his first horse, a bay mare. From that first little bay mare, Charlie began a career in horses that lasted his entire life.
This love of horses led him first into training and showing cutters. After visiting Mott Headley’s paint horse operation, Charlie got hooked on “colored” horses which lead to a very active involvement with the American Paint Horse Association and the Pinto Horse Association of America. He showed numerous horses in both associations, earning titles all the way up to World Champion.
Since 1977, Charlie has been an APHA Lifetime Member. He also, carried judges’ cards in several breed associations. His service as a judge in APHA, for 40 years, earned him the APHA Judge Emeritus Award in 2018. With 30 years as a judge in PtHA, he was a 2016 inductee into the Pinto Heritage Foundation as a professional horseman. Shortly after becoming an APHA judge, Charlie was elected as a Texas State Director and was serving in this role at the time of his passing.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and his father-in-law, Calvin Lange. Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Cathy Ann Sasser; son, Cody Wayne Sasser; daughter, Sabrina Lynne Sasser Coy and husband Gabriel, and bonus daughter, Kimberly Dawn Henderson Goble and husband Michael; grandchildren, Aaron Matthew Coy and partner Lucricia, Savannah Nicole Coy, Teagan Alan Goble; great-grandchild, Arilynn Amora Coy; sister, Diann Sasser; beloved mother-in-law, Edith Lange; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 12 noon at the Country Church in Marion with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating. Interment will follow in the Boecker Cemetery, Seguin, Texas. All CDC Protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be Teagan Alan Goble, Michael Goble, Glenn Faulk, Bo Pruitt, Gabriel Coy, Cody Wayne Sasser, Bill Henderson and Jeremy Price. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Mark Irwin, Ernest Goebel and Rick McLain.
For those who desire services may be livestreamed at:
www.facebook.com/The-Country-Church-Memorials-107124511274765
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Texas Paint Horse Club. Please note on your check “youth fund.” These designated funds will be used for “Free Youth Entry Fees” at a “Tribute to Charlie Sasser” Margarita Classic Paint Horse Show. Mail checks to Sally Griffin, P. O. Box 610, Tomball, Texas,77377 or contributions may be made to the Country Church, P. O. Box 421, Marion, Texas, 78124.
