Paul Roland Avenell came to the end of life’s journey on November 13, 2019 as our precious Lord took his hand to lead him home. Paul was born to Roland and Ruby Avenell on May 20, 1943 in Houston, Texas. Dear ones who preceded him in death were his parents Roland and Ruby Avenell, his mother-in-law, Maria Elena Sotomayor and daughter Delilah Elena Avenell, his uncle Carl, brother-in-law Sam and stepdaughter Katie Avenell. He is survived by his wife and companion of 36 years, Daia Avenell; his daughter Kim, husband Albert; his son Steven, wife Shelley; his stepson Nick, wife Kristina and also four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Gordon, brother-in-law Howard Gordon; brothers and sisters by marriage, Marta, Adalia, Joe, Omar, Palmira; numerous nieces and nephews; and last, but not least, Brown Dog, who was like his shadow.
Paul loved the gospel songs, having been brought up in church, he knew the hymns by heart and he never departed from serving and giving. He grew up going to Pine View Chapel in Houston and attended Bible camp regularly. When Roland passed, he and his wife took over the care of Ruby and returned to Pine View every so often. His friend of over 40 years, Jerrel Parten, became their pastor at Faith Temple Church and Greater Purpose Worship Center. In Seguin, he attended Hillcrest Church, and in Palacios attended Carancahua Chapel and Bayside Church.
Paul lived life at full speed and always looking ahead with a plan. He was a successful business man in construction designing and installing commercial air condition systems with great expertise in the more difficult school renovations. When it came to impossible schedules, the prime contractors looked for Paul Avenell. If he would said he would, they knew they could count on him to deliver a quality installation on time.
He found it rewarding to see others succeed. He helped start a barber shop, bbq pit business, multiple mechanical businesses, multiple sheet metal businesses, an insulation business, a sports vehicle retail business, and a western wear retail business, financially and by imparting his wisdom and leadership skills. Of these efforts can be said “e pluribus unum,” out of one many.
He loved riding the big yellow machines, mowing the pastures. He would say he was riding around talking to the Lord. He loved God, stayed up with current events and politics, enjoyed professional and college sports, and relaxed watching western movies, “Tombstone” being one of his favorites, especially the wit of Doc Holliday with his quips. As a child, he planted a garden every year for his parents. As an adult, every year there were gardens planted at the ranch and in later years also at the bayhouse. He was a frugal man who liked farm animals and exotics. Cows were his “girls;” what could have been just a hobby became an additional income stream and pastime. Paul was a responsible, hardworking man who took on the care of his parents at a young age. A tough exterior, big hands with the scars of his labor, he worked alongside his men in construction, yet on the inside was a tender hearted soul. He was a good provider, thoughtful, never missed taking his “love/best friend/princess” to dinner for their anniversary. For Valentine’s Day, he brought roses for her and roses for all the ladies at the office. His resiliency after tough times was notably admirable. With courage, he rode the roller coaster of life, waltzed across Texas and he gave her a CD, “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You” (always had a plan). I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV)