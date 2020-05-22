Crystal “Kay” Curtis, a loving, kind, and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 96. She was born on August 7, 1923, in East Moline, Illinois.
Surviving her is one son, Stephen and wife Karen of Tulsa, OK; daughter-in-law, Kathy Sproatt (former wife of the Late, Michael); grandchildren, Matthew Curtis, Jake and Emily whom are twins, Julia, and Jeremy Curtis; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey and one great-grandson, Owen; nieces, Roberta Beals and Louise Purcell. Some of Kay’s very dear friends were Wil Hanson, Darvin Schroder, Ruby & Don Dickerson and other church members of Seguin, Texas to numerous others to mention.
Kay was definitely a “people” person – she responded well to people and people responded well to her. She loved her husband, Henry, of 64 years, deeply and was “broken hearted” when he passed away on May 4, 2010. Kay loved and was very proud of her two sons, Michael and Stephen. Mike passed away in 2002 at the age of 54 years.
Kay loved her church, Walnut Street Church of Christ, where she served as a greeter for many years, a role she very much enjoyed. Kay and Henry were also baptized there in the year of 2000.
Kay was a very sports minded person. She was the first baseman for an all-girls baseball team and also coached a sixth-grade boys’ team.
She played and enjoyed volleyball and was an avid golfer for forty years. She was especially fond of tournament golf. Henry and Kay played in many husband and wife tournaments in Iowa, Illinois and Texas, coming out winners most of the time. Kay also had three ‘hole in one’ trophies and was also club champion three different times at their country club.
Kay was an honor roll student and graduated from Davenport High School in 1942 and then from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1945, when she received her registered nursing degree.
She became night supervisor of the hospital until she married Henry Curtis on June 29th, 1946. Kay loved being an RN, her family and church family as well as her special friends.
A Short visitation will be held at the Palmer Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. officiating will be Ken Walters of the Walnut Church of Christ. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. Those of you wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at San Geronimo Cemetery at the conclusion of the service as there will not be a funeral procession from the funeral home.
Till we all meet again — God bless you all!
Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Street Church of Christ, 1351 East Walnut Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.