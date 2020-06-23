Linda L Batten

December 11, 1947 - June 19, 2020
Linda Batten, 72, beloved Mother, Wife, and Sister, was called to his eternal resting place in the morning hours of June 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home in Seguin, Texas surrounded by family. She entered this world on December 11, 1947, in New Braunfels, Texas, to Parents Ola Mae Parker and Hollis A Burchfeild.
She is survived by her sister, Carol Schroth, 2 loving daughters, Tina and Tammy. Two Son in laws, Jimmy and Gary. Her grandchildren, A. James Batten, Jennifer Baker-Kyrish, Ashlee Melancon, Chance Woods. Her great grandchildren, Alexis and Nicholas Batten-Biggs, Mae-Lynn and Hailey Kyrish, Karlee and Wyatt Melancon, and Scarlett Woods. Her great great grandchild, Gattlen Palmer.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM, Friday, June 26th 2020, in the Goetz Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in Seguin TX. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday the 25th, in the evening hours of 4 PM to 6 PM at Goetz Funeral Home.