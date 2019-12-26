Linda Ann Boyd Wallace, age 75 of Seguin, passed away on December 18, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Linda’s life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with Rev. Jeremy Roy and Rev. Neil Kibbe officiating.
A reception will follow at the Wallace Family Home. Private Interment will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Linda was born on October 12, 1944 in Shreveport, Louisiana to William and Inace (Burdine) Boyd.
Her husband Rick Wallace, parents, brother Ron Boyd and two infant daughters preceded her in death.
Survivors include daughter, Traci Brodbeck and husband Neal; son, Boyd Wallace; granddaughters, Morgan Burden and husband Nick, and Glenn Brodbeck; grandsons, Carter and Racer Wallace; great-grandson, Shepherd John Burden; the David Lutz family; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
She met the love of her life, Rick, at a dance in Garner State Park in 1961 – a park built by her father-in-law during the CCC Boys era. In Seguin, she owned and operated Linda Wallace Interiors where she created both beautiful places to live and work. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, always setting a Godly example for them as well as others to follow.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gary Hammon, Bob Covington, Michael Stevens, Bob Siddons, David Lutz and the Spurs Sterling Silver Dancers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mid Texas Symphony Guild, P. O. Box 764, Seguin, Texas, 78156 or to the Citizens United for Lake Placid, (CULP), 2625 Blumberg Park Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.