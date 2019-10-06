Donald Ewald Effenberger, age 83, born in Shiner, Texas to Frank W. and Martha Gerum Effenberger on August 23, 1936, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Don graduated from Shiner High School, and served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He received graduate degrees from Southwestern State University and Texas A&M in Industrial Education. He taught in Bryan Junior High and was a retired educator from Seguin ISD. In his retirement he served on the Board of Directors of the Silver Center, served on Emanuel’s Church Council and Property Stewards Committee, was a member of the Seguin Citizens Police Academy, and enjoyed volunteering as an usher at the Majestic Theater. He enjoyed hunting, fixing old clocks, and tinkering with electronic devices. He and wife Barbara traveled extensively in Europe and the U.S. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Franklin Effenberger and wife Katie; and a sister June Rose Cochran.
Survivors include wife of 58 years Barbara Brucks Effenberger, sister Marcia Russell and husband Don; brother-in-law George Brucks and wife Evelyn; neices: Dena Russell, Julie Brucks, Rachel Strawn and husband Terry; nephews: Blaine Russell, Lance Brucks and wife Jolynn, and Cory Brucks and wife Brandie. He will be remembered by many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial services will be held at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Marcos Bigott. Burial will be at a later date in the Hondo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155, Texas Lutheran University, Development Office, 1000 West Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155-9989 or the charity of your choice. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.