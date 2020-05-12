After a hard fought battle with Parkinson, Elizabeth Schaper Hamlett passed away on May 11, 2020 at age 73. Known as Liz, she was a Seguin native where she lived the majority of her life and raised her family.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents, Abou and Adolphina Kirchner, sister Mary Rose Pfullmann, husband Frank Schaper Jr., father-in-law Frank Schaper Sr., mother-in-law Freda Schaper, and stepson Lt. Brian Neal Hamlett.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years Jack Hamlett, daughter Shelly Anne Traeger and husband Andrew, daughter Sheila Renee Ullrich and husband Jon, stepson Darrell Craig Hamlett and wife Amanda, grandchildren Shelby Elizabeth Radick, Jon Carter Ullrich, Ryan Clark Ullrich, Taylor Joel Hamlett, Kaylynn Grace Hamlett, Brice Dylan Hamlett, and David Neal Hamlett. She is also survived by brother Arlon Kirchner and wife Connie, brother-in-law Jimmy Pfullmann and wife Rosemary, mother-in-law Frances Hamlett, brother-in-law Allen Hamlett, and sister-in-law Pam Reising plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Liz attended Saint James Catholic School and was a graduate of Seguin High School where she was a cheerleader and voted most dependable senior. She worked at Nolte Bank for thirteen years and then twenty-five years at Seguin High School where she retired.
She met Jack when he moved to Seguin and they were married in 1999. They loved their new blended family sharing special memories with Shelly, Sheila, Darrell and Brian. When Jack took a new job, she moved to Rosenberg and was active with Lamar ISD. After Jack retired, they returned to Seguin.
Liz and Jack enjoyed traveling to new parts of our country and regular trips to Tennessee. Jack introduced her to many new sports events. They were avid Spurs fans and she loved Tim Duncan.
Liz treasured her times with her beloved children and grandchildren. Attending many sport and other events to cheer on the grandchildren. Their Ammie was always proud of their many accomplishments.
Whenever she was with Shelly and Sheila, they had a special bond and were a dangerous trio. Shopping was always an adventure and special time together. They especially enjoyed their trips to Vegas.
Shelly and Sheila were her rock following Frank’s death.
She will be missed by her family and friends, but will be remembered for her zest for life, her friendships, and her energy for work and play. Her Bunco group were special friends for over forty years.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Visit Tres Hewell for any information.
Memorials may be sent to St. Andrews Episcopal Church or Michael Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
