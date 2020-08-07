With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved son, Jeffery Barrett Hall of Georgetown, Texas, on July 10, 2020 at the age of 44. Jeff was born on June 4, 1976 in Luling to Joyce Jones Magee and Jerry Hall.
After graduating from Seguin High School in 1995 and member of the Mighty Matador Band, he received his degree as a electronic engineer in 1998 and moved to Round Rock, Texas. Jeff also played base guitar for Nichols & Dimes Band in Austin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hillary, son Lane and daughter Quinn, parents Joyce and Buddy Magee, Jerry Hall, sister Jentry Hall and nephew, Andrew Hall, as well as a numerous cousins who truly cared and loved him.
Lane’s last baseball game of the season honored Jeff for all he contributed to the league for the years that Lane has played baseball. Jeff’s love of baseball started when he played t-ball, Little League, high school and even softball, where he met Hillary.
The Houston Astros was his No. 1 teams, as was the Round Rock Express and Texas A&M. When you walked into Jeff’s “man cave” you knew who his idol was, Nolan Ryan. Jeff’s handshakes with Mr. Ryan will be missed at the Express games. Lane is Jeff’s legacy to baseball.
At home, Jeff loved to create and build bat racks, glove and ball racks for baseball fans. His proof “For the love of the game” is in homes all over the United States.
Jeff is proceed in death by grandparents, T.A. & Gladys Jones, Alice and Lary Boal, Luther and Alice Magee, and infant daughter Raelynn Piper Hall.