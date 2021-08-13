October 12, 1952 - August 11,2021
Robert Lee Escalante, age 68 of Seguin, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after a fierce battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Robert was born to parents, Gilbert and Alvina B. Escalante on October 12, 1952 in Lockhart, Texas.
Robert proudly served in the United States Army from 1976-1979. During his time in the Army, he served as a lineman, marksman, and he was an All Army Boxing champion. Robert later spent many years working as a welder and fabricator in Seguin, Texas.
He was a charismatic man who enjoyed watching and playing basketball, and his favorite team was the San Antonio Spurs. He loved fishing, dancing, playing pool and ping pong, and listening to music, but his greatest passion was always boxing.
Robert was an amateur boxer fighting out of Seguin and Fort Worth, TX. He was a 1974 Fort Worth Golden Gloves State welterweight champion and fifth ranked U.S. national amateur boxer in his weight classification. He fought with Sugar Ray Leonard, Carlos Palomino, Bruce Curry, Clinton Jackson and in 1976, he came up a point short of qualifying for the Montreal Olympics. He loved and knew just how to fight and he fought to the very end during his battle with dementia.
Aside from Robert’s passion for boxing, he loved his family most. He took great pride in his role as a father and grandpa (Pa Pa). He loved his family with everything he had left.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Escalante; Mother, Alvina B. Escalante; brothers, Ricky Escalante, Sammy Escalante; and sister, Janie Escalante.
Robert’s legacy will continue to live on through his family. He is survived by his children, Gilbert Escalante (Jennifer); Carlos Escalante (April), Meghan Nicole Escalante (Alicia), Robert Escalante Jr., and Jeremy Alvarado; grandchildren, Cruz Ryan Escalante, Morgan Jade Escalante, Caleb Lee Escalante, Jeremiah Flores, Constance Jimenez, Jenavicia Quiroga, Javyn Quiroga, and Addison Marie Escalante ; ex-wife and lifelong friend, Flora Escalante; brothers, Roy Escalante and Joe Escalante and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home, and a Memorial Service celebrating Robert’s life will begin that evening at 7:00 p.m.
For everyone’s health and safety, Covid-19 protocols, including masking and social distancing, will be observed. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.goetzfuneral.com/obituary/Robert-Escalante.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas, 78155.