Caleb Isaac Gonzales of Seguin, Texas was called to rest on June 9, 2020 at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 29, 2004 in Seguin, Texas to Cody Allen Gonzales and Rebecca Soto.
Caleb was greeted at heavens gates by the many loved ones we have lost. Caleb was 8 days old the first time he had open heart surgery. Through the years he had to be stronger than most his age. He had countless times where the odds were against him but he still always remained the happiest. Always smiling and finding the joy in the little things in life. Caleb loved dancing, he would dance in the street, the grocery store and busted moves at home.
Caleb spent his last few weeks after recovering from his last surgery on the river tubing, going on a trail hike and diving into the water fearlessly. He was fearless by nature and was loved by so many. He touched the lives of everyone he met. His smile was contagious and he found so much joy in his dogs Rocky and Kiki. Caleb had a tremendous love for Fortnite, Spanish bingo, football, swimming and family barbecues. Caleb was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved family activities, it didn’t matter what it consisted of as long as his aunts and uncles were present.
Although Caleb was smaller in size compared to most his age, his faith in God was enormous. Looking at Caleb was a constant reminder that God is good. Through the pain and suffering Caleb endured he still saw the good in everything. Caleb dreamed of graduating from Seguin High School and moving to Los Angeles with his friends, where they wanted to cruise the streets in a ‘64 Impala.
Caleb was always the first to apologize and he did this because he had a heart of gold. He often was worried about his surgeries, but lately expressed his readiness to get to heaven to receive his new heart. God had bigger plans for Caleb and although he fought his hardest fight he was called Home to rest. This isn’t a goodbye Caleb, this is a “see you later.”
We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Ivonne Carreon and staff, Pediatric Cardiology: Dr. Roland Zamora and staff, GRMC Sandi Maldonado, University Hospital: Nurse, Chris Blake, Seguin ISD, Barnes Middle School Staff and Caleb’s best friends, Sean Perez, Gerome Gil, Jaime Soto, Justin Soto, Toribio Salazar Jr., Alexander Gonzales, Nicholas Davila, Jason Rubio, Marcos Nava, Alexander Pizarro and Joey Garcia.
Caleb is preceded in death by his great-grandmothers Felipa Rangel, Sylvia Castillo Gonzales, Angelita Soto and Mary Goodwin.
Left to cherish and honor his loving memory are his parents, Rebecca Soto (Rick) and Cody Allen Gonzales (Amanda); his sister, Andrea Rae Salazar; his brother, Noah Gonzales; grandparents, Martina Rangel, Roland Soto; great-grandmother, Jesusa Castillo; aunts and uncles, Jaime Soto (Crystal), Justin Soto (Jamie), Veronica Soto (Manuel), Jonathan Gonzales (Cynthia) and Alexander Gonzales (Jo) and Mandy Gonzales. Caleb is further survived by numerous cousins, extended family, great aunt and uncles and his god parents, Roland Castillo and Guadalupe Rangel.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Holy Rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
*45 person maximum can be accommodated at the funeral home chapel at once during visitation. Upon entering Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, requirements are that social distancing of 6’ feet is practiced as well as a mask to be worn for every person in the building.*
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.