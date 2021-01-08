Lilly Sanchez Boyd, age 72 of Seguin, Texas, entered eternal rest on December 27, 2020. Lilly was born on July 19, 1948 in Kenedy, TX to Manuel and Adela (Diaz) Sanchez.
Lilly worked many years for Motorola before working 15 years with Seguin ISD food services. She was a hard-working woman who always thought of others before herself. Lilly enjoyed dancing and singing, she was outgoing, cheerful, and made a friend wherever she went, her light was so bright people just gravitated towards her! Lilly was the pillar of her family, bringing everyone together. She adored spending time with her grandchildren more than anything. Lilly will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Lilly is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Milton P. Boyd, her son Benjamin Thomas Boyd, and her brothers, Manuel, Gilbert and Ray Sanchez.
Survivors include her loving husband, Manuel Moncada, her devoted sons, Joseph Donald Boyd (Lorraine Rodriguez) and John E. Boyd (Judy); grandchildren, Orion Josiah Boyd, John Eric Boyd and Kyle Evan Boyd; brothers, Joe, Jesse and Zeke Sanchez; sisters, Mary Castillo, Sarah Sanchez and Minerva Gonzalez; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Boyd, Marty Sanchez, Jerrold Sanchez, Jesse Sanchez, Israel Sanchez and Frank Mead. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.