Ronald “Ronnie” Fred Gerth, age 78 of Seguin, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. Ronnie was born on October 3, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to Elton and Evelyn (Wieding) Gerth.
Ronald was baptized at Elm Creek Lutheran Church and was confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion. He attended school in Marion from 1st through 12th grade, graduating from MHS in 1961. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jane Wahl on August 12, 1962 in Emanuel’s Lutheran Church.
Growing up, Ronnie worked alongside his family in Gerth Meat Market. Then he became an electrician and spent several years working for both K & A and Bexar Electric. Ronnie had a gift for managing and mentoring people and decided to venture out and open his own business. What began as Gerth Electric quickly grew into a full blown general contracting business.
Ronnie believed in hard work and providing for his family. He taught his daughters and grandchildren all about work ethic, and truly led by example, going to his office every single day.
Ronnie’s early hobbies included hunting and team roping. He enjoyed roping with his dad, brother Rodney, and close family friend, (Rodney) Kelso. He built his own arena where they practiced and held ropings for local cowboys, and was also a member of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Posse drill team. In addition to roping, Ronnie and Kelso worked together as pick-up men with various rodeo producers including lifelong friend Victor “Vic” Garza, Jr.
In 1978, Ronnie hung up his spurs and he and Mary Jane started their hog business, raising and selling breeding stock and show pigs. They enjoyed traveling across the mid-west to many pig shows and sales, making numerous friendships along the way.
More recently, Ronnie and Mary Jane shifted their focus to raising cattle. He and Mary Jane took pleasure in spending their weekends together driving through the pastures to check on their cows and calves.
Ronnie took great pride in his three grandchildren. He was their biggest fan and supporter, and you could count on him to be on the sidelines, ring side, or in the stands watching Dakota, Tayler and Trenton at all of their sporting events and the county and major stock shows.
He was an avid supporter of the local youth organizations including Marion FFA and the local 4-H clubs. Additionally, he provided support for many youth fundraising organizations such as Wade Busby Memorial, Pecan Classic, Bar-Y, and several others.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, his parents-in-law, Hugo Wahl and wife Minnie, his brothers-in-law, Lester Wahl and wife Ebbie and Norman Wahl, and his son-in-law, Ray Timmermann.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Jane Wahl Gerth; daughters, Lisa Timmermann and Candee Mills and husband James; grandchildren, Dakota Timmermann, Tayler Mills, Trenton Mills; brother, Rodney Gerth; nieces and nephews, Melissa Gerth; Pam Schultze and husband Brian and Darryl Wahl and wife Tricia; and several other great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other loving family members, and special friends, the Kelso and Busby families; and special thanks to Mario and Michelle for their outstanding care of Ronnie.
A walk-through line visitation will be held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Country Church in Marion, with The Rev. Paul Theiss and The Rev. Steve Fender officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
https://www.facebook.com/The-Country-Church-Memorials-
107124511274765.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Dakota Timmermann, Tayler Mills, Trenton Mills, Kolton Kelso, Melissa Gerth, Robert Trejo and Karson Kelso. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be, Mark Huff, Rory Duelm, Mike Seibert, Caleb Kunde, Kase Kelso and Kross Kelso.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124.
