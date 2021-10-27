Porfirio DeLeon was called home to be with the Lord and his wife on October 22, 2021, at the beautiful age of 93. He was born on September 15, 1928, in Seguin, Texas to Tomasa (Hernandez) and Tomas DeLeon.
Porfirio was a loving, gentle and kind man. He worked as a custodian at Emanuel Lutheran Church and TLU for many many years. He always has a smile on his face and made a friend anywhere he went. He would always visit all the local Seguin restaurants and enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria DeLeon; his parents, Tomasa and Tomas DeLeon; brothers, Frank DeLeon and Catarino DeLeon and sisters, Rosa Machado, and Juanita Castillo.
Left to cherish his memory are many loving nieces, nephews, and all of the friends that he made in his beautiful 93 years of life.
Visitation will be on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 9:00 a.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. All services will conclude at the church on Friday morning and a private cremation will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.