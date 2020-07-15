Norma Grimm Stollewerk, age 98, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and a lifetime resident of Guadalupe County, went home to be with the Lord on July 14, 2020. Due to covid-19 restrictions a private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Kelsie Theiss and the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating.
Norma was born on July 3, 1922 in Seguin, Texas to Alma (Greiner) and Gottlieb Grimm. She was a lifetime member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church of Seguin where she was baptized, confirmed and married. Through the years, Norma was active in numerous church activities and committees and taught children’s Sunday School classes for 25 years without missing one single Sunday. Norma also spent many years working in the offices of Texas Acidizers and Geosource oil and drilling companies. She was an incredible seamstress and crafter and sewed many outfits for her family that she dearly loved. Norma enjoyed her garden and grew the most amazing sweet peas. She was lovingly known as Nana, and her most cherished times were spent with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and family.
Norma is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Paul Stollewerk, her parents, her sisters Lillian Grimm and Laura Mae Carley and husband Ray, brother Raymond Grimm, and wife Elaine, sister-in-law, Elaine Krueger and husband Jimmy and brother-in-law Leslie Mondin. Left to cherish her memory, daughter Judy Stollewerk of Seguin, son Dale Stollewerk of San Antonio, daughter Fern Broussard and husband, John of Austin, grandchildren Jackson Broussard, Matt Broussard, Abby Coonrod and husband, Kenneth all of Austin, Jenna Beason and husband Kent of Tyler, Ryan Stollewerk and wife Tracy of Seguin, and Kelsey Laird and husband Sean of Flower Mound. Norma was also blessed with seven great grandchildren, Parker Beason and Paige Beason, Holland Hargrove- Broussard, Sunny Coonrod, Coleman Stollewerk, Conner Laird and Hannah Laird.
Norma is also survived by her sister Evelyn Carley and husband Bob, sister-in-law Lillian Mondin all of Seguin, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Jackson Broussard, Matt Broussard, Kenneth Coonrod, Ryan Stollewerk, Kent Beason and Sean Laird. Special thanks to Guadalupe Valley Nursing Center 700 Hall Staff, Pastor John Van Deusen, Pastor Marcus Bigott, Pastor Kelsie Theiss and Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 North Travis Street, Seguin, TX 78155 or to a charity of your choice.
