Lucille Anna Marie Neff Ewald, age 93, of Seguin, formerly of Marion, died Saturday, July 3, 2021. She and her husband, Robert, were farmers and ranchers in the Marion area for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, Richard and Ella Neff, and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Survivors include her brother, Gilbert Neff, of Arlington, and her children, Carol Hagen (Eddie) of Castroville and Daniel Ewald (Deborah) of Austin. She’s also survived by six grandchildren: Kirk Hagen (Paula Moody) of Burnet; Darren Hagen (Kristina) of Stillwater, OK; Stacy Korczynski (Will) of Boerne; Garrett Hagen (Amber) of Burnet; Meredith Unfried (John) of Converse, and Lindsey Lazcos (David) of Key Largo, FL, and 12 great-grandchildren with a 13th expected in September.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Friedens United Church of Christ in Geronimo with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
A potluck reception will be held afterward at The Big Red Barn located at 390 Cordova Rd., Seguin.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff of Remarkable Healthcare in Seguin for the loving care they proved Lucille while she was a resident.
Memorial contributions can be made to Friedens United Church of Christ, 2555 Friedens Church Rd., Seguin, TX 78155.