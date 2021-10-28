Harry Michael Byron, also known as ‘Mike Lord’, age 77, went to meet his Lord & Savior on October 20, 2021.
Born in Texas City, Tx, on August 23, 1944, Harry grew up a fun-loving, talented and caring young man. He met his wife of 56 years, Carol Sue Gateley, and the two were married. Soon, they started their family and had three daughters. Harry & Carol moved to Schertz, TX, where they raised their family and were active members of their community.
Throughout his life, Harry always had a passion for the arts and performance entertainment. He played many roles above and beyond loving husband and doting father, which included teacher, musician, magician, circus clown & Santa Claus.
Through these and many other ways, he expressed his light and love with the world. He was an active member of his church community & had a strong faith, which he shared with everyone he knew.
In his retirement, he & Carol moved to New Braunfels & finally Seguin, TX.
He is preceded in passing by his parents, Harry & Florence Byron; his eldest daughter, Tracy Ann; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Fae & John Michael and great grandson, Sterling Wesley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; daughters, Kelly Anderson & Carri Carpenter; sons in law, Chad Anderson & John Carpenter; and grandchildren, Carol Ann, Charles Wesley, Jr., William Michael, Rebekah Fae, Elizabeth, Victoria, Katherine, Lauren & Caitlyn and their families.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 10:30 am, 165 Tor Dr. Seguin, TX 78155. Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Music Project at texasmusicproject.org/donate/.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.