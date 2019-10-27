Douglas Wayne Bierstedt, age 63 of Seguin, Texas passed away peacefully after a lengthy battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer on October 21, 2019 while surrounded by his family.
Doug was born on May 20, 1956 in Seguin, Texas. He graduated from Seguin High School and Texas A & I University in Kingsville, Texas with an Agri-Business Degree. He spent 20 years employed by USDA as a Statistician. He then went into the banking business working for First State Bank in Georgetown, Texas then moved to Seguin and began work for Surety Bank, First National Bank, Sterling Bank in San Antonio, Broadway Bank and finally as Sr. Vice President at Ozona Bank in San Marcos.
Doug was an active member at Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin. He loved the outdoors, hunting, golfing and softball. He loved the Astros and the Green Bay Packers.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Herbert O. Bierstedt. Survivors include his wife, Vicki Bierstedt, son Denver and wife Ashley and grandson, Bowen of Cedar Park, Texas. Son, Kendall and wife Cierra of Austin, Texas.
Also, survived by his mother, Ruby Bierstedt, brother, Blake Bierstedt (Sharon Bierstedt), sister, Linda Martin (Bubba Martin).
Numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and a great nephew.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar Street, Seguin, Texas.
Honorary Pallbearers: Scott Almquist, Kevin Dwyer, Steve Frase, Gordon Land, Tommy Raetzsch, Archie Schneider, Don Singleton and Jim Skehan,
Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the many friends that continued to visit and call Doug during the past couple of years. And a special thanks to GRMC Hospice as well as Visiting Angels for their care and compassion during such a difficult time.