Harris G. Warren, Sr. “Pops” passed away on April 30, 2021 in Midland, Texas at the age of 76. He was born on May 16, 1944 to Ace and Lula Bell Higgins Warren. He was one of 13 brothers and sisters that grew up in Kingsbury, Texas.
Pops loved playing music and baseball. He was a fisherman in his own right. He will be greatly missed by his many family members and friends.
He leaves behind two sisters: Olivia & Mary Franklin; two brothers: Willie and Lewis Warren; 8 children: Harris G. (Tammy) Warren Jr., Terry (Jill) Warren, Rochelle (Charlotte), Michelle (Tony) Warren, Amanda (Trakidra) Green, Fay Washington (Charles) Cozetta Kachema, Christina Taylor, and Chyfawn Davis; two special persons Brenda and Connie Warren; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers: Charles, Frank, Ace, Harold Ray and James “Pick” Warren; and two sisters: Jessie May Tealer and Narvel Jones.