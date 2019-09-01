Juan C. Villarreal Sr., age 60 of Seguin, passed away on August 14, 2019. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Juan was born on January 16, 1959 in Seguin, TX to Ignacio and Hortencia (Casarez) Villarreal. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Rosie (Ornelas) Villarreal, his parents, brother, Adan Villarreal, and his sisters, Julia and Inez Villarreal. Survivors include his son, Johnny Villarreal; nephew who he raised as his son, Ryne Andrade; granddaughter, Leila Villarreal; brother, Ignacio Villarreal and wife Hope; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and a host of friends. Juan “who was better known as Smokey” loved sports, he was an avid volleyball and softball player. He coached volleyball for numerous years and won many championships, leading his team to victory. He always had a smile that could light up a room and was the type of presence you found comfort in. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.