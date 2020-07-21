Rosalie “Tammy” Kay Shoe, 81, of Marion, Texas passed away on July 15, 2020 of natural causes. At her request, no funeral services will be held. She was born in Wheatland, Wyoming on March 29, 1939. She joined the Air Force right after graduating from high school, and she met her husband while they were both in the service. She was married to Reece Anderson David Shoe on May 3, 1958 and stayed by his side for nearly 60 years.
As an Air Force wife, she travelled the world and kept the home for her family, making many friends along the way. She had a passion for genealogy and researched family stories, collecting records going back hundreds of years. She was an expert cake decorator whose creations spanned from birthday cakes to large, ornate wedding cakes. She also taught the art of cake decorating to many students, both adults and children.
She worked diligently organizing the Crafty Ladies for the Schertz United Methodist Church for many years, raising money for the church and developing lifelong friendships. She sewed, crocheted, tatted, and quilted throughout her life and was an avid gardener who loved flowers and hummingbirds. She will be missed by many for her ready laugh and cheerful disposition.
She was preceded in death by her husband Reece; both parents, Harold Leroy and Cleta Graham, sisters Fern Janssen and Dixie Hardy, and brothers Ron Graham and Billy Graham. She was survived by children Sherri van der Wege (Robertus) of Garland, TX; Sandi Hubnik (Travis Hamilton) of Arlington, TX; Randy Shoe (Shirley) of Berwick, ME; and Sue Eladhari of Marion, TX.
She was also survived by 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well as siblings Royetta Jussel of Casper, WY; Daisy Wright of Bosler, WY; Neil Graham (Ruth) of Pahrump, NV; Sylvia Chandler (Jim) of Greensboro, NC; and Archie Shue (Loretta) of Inman, SC, as well as a large network of extended family.