Jennifer Leigh Kacal Patek, age 48 of Seguin, formerly of El Campo, Texas passed away on November 11, 2020. Jennifer was born on June 25, 1972 in Wharton, Texas to Nancy Katheryn (Hazel) and Frank Steve Kacal. She grew up in El Campo was a proud graduate of El Campo High School, Class of 1990.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Mary Kacal and Katheryn Hazel and her father-in-law, Franky D. Patek. Survivors include her loving husband of 24 years, Timothy Wayne Patek; daughter, Hannah Patek; son, Cameron Patek; parents, Nancy and Frank Kacal; sister, Susan Stogner and husband Mitch; mother-in-law, Judy Patek; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. Don Ofsdahl officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing, and face coverings worn at all locations. For those unable to attend you may view the services via livestream at www.facebook.com/Faith
LutheranChurchSeguinTx. Serving as pallbearers will be Cameron Patek, John Kuempel, Mark Dietz, Jeff Jubela, John Ullrich and Mike Strauss. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium.
As Jennifer posted on her face book page a few days ago, please remember, “Don’t lose the spark that makes you….YOU.” quote by C. J. Peterson. Jennifer loved all and in return was loved by many and she will be missed!
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.