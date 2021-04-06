Mariano G. Herrera, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on April 6, 2021. Mariano was born on July 11, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas to Natalia (Camarillo) and Alfredo Herrera. Mariano is preceded in death by his parents and numerous siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 45 years, Carmen Herrera; daughters, Maria Herrera, Christina Purvis (James), and Carolina Overstreet (Neal); son, Michael Herrera; grandchildren, Nikki Salas, Anna Salas, Mark Salas, Andrea Salas, Ava Overstreet and Rigby Overstreet; great-grandson, Josh Garcia, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Rose Salas; sister, Valeria; numerous other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Stanley Fiuk officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Mariano’s family members. Private interment will be held at a later date.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.