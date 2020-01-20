Kathryn Frase, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on January 19, 2020. She was born in Martindale, Texas, to Alvis and Helen Satterwhite.
She married Clarence Frase on June 23, 1951. They moved to Seguin, Texas, in 1955. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Seguin, Texas, since its inception in 1966.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her sister, Shirlene Mayes and husband J. W. of Buda, TX.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Frase and grandson, Carter Scharmen of San Antonio, Texas; son, Steven and wife Nancy Frase of New Braunfels, Texas and their family; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Kathryn’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jim Craver officiating. A reception will follow in the Life Enrichment Center. Private interment and graveside services will be held prior to the memorial service at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jack Spalten, Gar Robinson, Toby Mayes, Scott Almquist, John Wayne Mayes, Terry Satterwhite and Larry Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 1326 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.