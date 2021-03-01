Eloisa P. “Loy” Galaviz, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on February 27, 2021. Loy was born on February 20, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas to Guadalupe (Villarreal) and Mateo Perez, Sr.
She will be remembered as a faithful longtime Teacher’s Aid at Jefferson Elementary in Seguin where she retired after 24 years of service. She was instrumental in helping so many children. She would go above and beyond to make sure programs were in place to help those who needed it. Many former students thanked her for helping them find their way in life.
A lover of music and dancing, Adam and Loy especially loved Fiesta Week held in San Antonio and would go dancing every night at the different events during Fiesta.
Loy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Adam Galaviz, her son, Peter Quinones, her parents, her sisters, Petra Herrera, Genevieve Salazar, Florence Finch, Dolores Gomez, and Alice Salazar, and her brothers, Mateo Perez, Jr. and Arturo Perez.
Survivors include her sons, Gabriel Quinones and wife Belia, Richard Quinones, and Adam Galaviz, Jr. and wife Corina; grandchildren, Rick Quinones, Adam Galaviz, III, Savanna Galaviz, Laura Quinones and husband Michael Rodriguez, Jade Quinones, Sonia Hernandez and Adrian Urrutia; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sisters, Martha Diaz, Rachel Trevino and husband Joe, Virginia Garza and Angelina Pena; numerous nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a eulogy being offered at 6 p.m. by family friend, Diane Rios. The recitation of the holy rosary will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Private interment will take place at a later date at San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations. Memorial contributions in Loy’s memory may be made to the San Antonio Lighthouse at salighthouse.org/donate.
