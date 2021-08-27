Maria Y. Vasquez, age 83 of Marion, passed away on August 20, 2021. Maria was born in Guadalupe County on November 1, 1937 to Sara M. (Rangel) and Venancio G. Ybarra.
Maria was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Marion. She volunteered at the church and was a member of the Ladies Guild at Immaculate Conception. She was also a Guadalupana at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Maria was passionate about music and will be remembered as a wonderful singer, playing guitar and singing with a group, in the style of Norteño, throughout the surrounding communities during her early years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and quilting.
Maria is preceded in death by parents, her loving husband, Francisco M. Vasquez, her brothers, Frank Ybarra, Jose Ybarra, and Jesus Ybarra, her sisters, Lucia Herrera, and Ramona Rodriguez, and her great-grandson, Jose Juan “B. J. “ Herrera III.
Survivors include her daughter, Maria G. Vazquez (Juan Jose); son, Jose “Joe” Vasquez (Ginny); grandchildren, Juan Jose Vasquez, Jr. Enedelia Villarreal (Manuel), Nehemias Vazquez (Elena), Juliana Marie Moon (Andrew), Jason Gregory, Troy Hawley, and Tyrone Hawley (Jackie); great-grandchildren, Jose Luis Vazquez, Devyn Trogden, Juan Jose Vazquez, III, Joziah Vazquez, Jonathan Herrera, Joshua Herrera, Jacob Herrera, Manuel Villarreal, Isabella Villarreal, Adrian Villarreal, Sean Villarreal, Aziza Vazquez, Aiden Vazquez, Ezra Vazquez, and Eliana Vazquez, Tristan Moon, Dylan Moon, Mathilda Hawley, Carlee Gregory and Kyla Gregory; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary, on Thursday, September 2, 2021, followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. for the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Marion. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin. The family requests masks be worn for all services.
Maria was devoted to her Lord, her church and her family and she will be dearly missed.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.