Tech. Sgt. Sam Milton Day, USAF (retired) passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the age of 68. Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary & Cremations. Please visit www.palmermortuary.com to sign the guest book.
