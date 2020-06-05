Alberto F. Hernandez was born on February 8, 1937 and passed away on June 4, 2020. Services are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Racist posts land Seguin High students in trouble
- SHS coach tests positive for COVID-19
- Protesters peacefully gather in Seguin
- Deputies call off vehicle pursuit, say arrest is imminent
- Chief, sheriff discuss Minnesota death
- Guadalupe County Jail employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Tammy Mondin
- Threats to businesses spark police response
- July 4th parade to march on
- 5 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Guadalupe County