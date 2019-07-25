Sandra Marlene Perkins Elley, age 71 of Seguin, passed away on July 22, 2019. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion H U Wood Post 245 in Seguin with Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. A reception celebrating her life will continue there until 3 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Sandra was born on April 7, 1948, in Hondo, Texas to Lloyd Milton and Virginia Ruth (Forester) Perkins and grew up in Seguin, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Billy Joe Black, sister, Bobbie Jean Soefje and brothers-in-law, Clarence Ray Moore and Randy White.
Survivors include her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Mark Elley; children, Todd Mc Main and wife Janice, Danna Elley, Crystal Engelke and husband Travis, and Colby Elley and wife Sara; grandchildren, Kelly Kinsinger and husband Dennis, Casey Hugman, Cullin Busch, Kindle Busch, Hunter McMain, Presley Engelke, Camryn Elley, Lauren Elley and Jackson Elley; great-grandson, Roland Kinsinger; brother, Tommy Black; sisters, Sue Elley and husband Roger, and Debbie Perkins Miller; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lulu Black, Marvin Soefje, Brenda Moore, Elton and Kay Reneau, Tammy Reneau, Cindy and Roger Mason, Tim and Judy Reneau, Alice Reneau, and Buddy and Cynthia Reneau; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, she also leaves behind other loving family members and many friends that will miss her greatly.
Sandra was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was exceptionally proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for them, all the while planning the next get-together and meal. She loved attending her grandchildren’s many sporting events and activities and was not shy about bragging about their accomplishments.
After Mark retired, they spent their time traveling and camping with friends and family always making sure there was a band nearby as she loved dancing. Her house was a home with open doors to all family and friends throughout the years, gathering together to share in good food, fun times, and making memories. She was a foundation for her family and friends and the glue that brought everyone together. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.