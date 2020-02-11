Helen was 81 years old when she passed. She was born the 25th of March 1938 and died Sunday the 2nd of February, 2020.
She grew up in Stockdale, Texas. It was there that she met Clemente “Jesse” Macias. They married on the 10th of August 1958. They had two daughters: Rose Mary and Mary Ann. She attended Beauty College and started her passion in doing hair. She served the community for over 50 years.
She is predeceased by her parents Jesus and Louisa Lerma, brothers: Lalo, Ray and Arturo “Otto” and husband Clemente “Jesse” Macias.
Survived by her daughters and son-in-law’s: Rose Mary and Lee Pickett, Mary Ann and Michael Herrschaft. Grandchildren: Cassandra, Michael and Johnny. Great-grandchildren: Anna and Amber. Brothers: Richard, Jesse and Adam, sister: Lilly also, many nieces and nephews.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin St., Seguin, and will be held on February 12, 2020 with a visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.