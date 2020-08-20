Pete Montoya, Jr.

Pete was born on Oct 30, 1963 and went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Pete Montoya(Sally) and Josie Hinds(Doug). His Siblings, Sandi Sepulveda(Michael), Tommy Montoya(Lydia), Mario Sanchez(Sonia), Ray Sanchez, Cecilia Arispe(Mando), Steve Montoya(Sally), Brenda Gomez(Gilbert), Monica Polanco(Jimmy), Mandy Lopez(Jose) and Melinda Ortiz(Asael), numerous nieces and nephews and life time friend, Roy Troppy. He is preceded in death by his brother, Michael Montoya.
Pete Jr. was the oldest sibling of many to follow. He was a great big brother who looked after his younger brothers and sisters with much care. He was raised in Seguin but made a life for himself in Las Vegas, NV for the past 30 years. His visits home were always a grand celebration. He made the time to visit Uncles, Aunts, cousins and friends. Everyone received the biggest warmest hugs and conversations picked up right where they left off. His smile was contagious and definitely left his mark on this world. It gives us comfort knowing he is now rejoicing in heaven with his beloved Papacito Chulo, Michael.
The Montoya Family invites you to a Memorial honoring Pete Jr., Saturday August 29th, 2020 at 3pm at First Latin Assembly of God, 806 N. Camp St. Mask required.