Joyce Marie Patteson born Sept. 30, 1941 entered eternal rest on Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 79 years. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
